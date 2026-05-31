Express Fall, 7-2, to Border Cats, Finishing Ontario Road Trip

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Ontario, Canada - The Express finished their time in Ontario, Canada, following a 7-2 loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats Saturday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

Following a previous 2-1 loss against the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Friday after a walk-off sacrifice fly, the Eau Claire Express still could not get their bats moving on the north side of the border, dropping 7-2.

Starting in a similar pattern of a strong defensive start, the Express limited their opponents' runs with starting pitcher Mason Kinchen securing seven strikeouts during his time on the mound early on.

Complimenting Kinchen's pitching skills was his defensive team behind him, preventing the Border Cats from securing a run until the third inning, with Jesus Vasquez passing home plate after Jorge Valdes hit a single to center field.

The Express finished the game securing a total of 24 putouts, 27 overall catches and zero errors during their time in the field.

Thunder Bay continued to build off its early momentum and did not look back, securing three runs in the fifth inning as the Express struggled with their pitching, bringing in Collin Toedter and Tyler Bartley on the mound.

The Express attempted their comeback with Christian Bosque passing home in the sixth inning and Matthew Maulik scoring on a sacrifice fly by Landon Ubrig in the seventh.

Still leading 4-2, the Border Cats secured their win at the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring three runs, bringing their lead to 7-2.

Attempting to get their bats moving at the top of the ninth inning, James Burgess started with a single to center field, and was quickly matched with a single to right field by Adam Salazar.

Finding bright spots in the innings, the Express eventually fell after a final strikeout concluded the game 7-2.

The Express will face the Thunder Bay Border Cats once again, at their home of Carson Park for Faith Night at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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