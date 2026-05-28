Express Dominates in First Season Win
Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Rochester, MN - The Eau Claire Express traveled to Rochester, Minnesota, to seal a 9-3 win over the Honkers in their first away game of the season.
Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:
Following a 7-3 loss against Fond du Lac Tuesday, the Express bounced back to secure a six-point win over the Honkers on Wednesday evening.
Hot at the bat right away, the Express secured the first run of the night, at the top of the second inning, with an earned run from Christian Bosque.
Following the momentum of the first run, the Express continued to find more success, securing three more runs in the third inning and one more in the fourth. On the defensive end, Eau Claire was able to keep the Honkers from reaching home, as they were scoreless until a home run by Jackson Glueck in the fifth inning to bring the score 5-3.
Staying close, the Express secured the win with a four-run eighth inning, bringing the final score to 9-3 after a scoreless ninth inning for both teams.
The Express outmatched the Honkers on multiple levels, with 10 hits and one error compared to Rochester's four hits and two errors.
Matthew Maulik and Landon Ubrig both ended the night with a team high of two hits, with CJ Varsho earning a team high of two runs.
On the pitching end, Bryce Ehr secured a team high of eight strikeouts, with Brock Adamson following with seven and Jackson Neiderwerder capping off the pitching with two strikeouts of his own, totaling 17 strikeouts overall.
The Eau Claire Express will continue on the road as they match up with the Honkers at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
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