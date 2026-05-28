Kingfish Dropped at Royal Oak

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Kenosha Kingfish dropped the first of a two-game series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns by a final score of 9-5.

The Kingfish fell to an early 6-1 deficit by the end of the third with back-to-back three-run innings by the Leprechauns. Doubles by Tristan Crane and Oliver Service started a rally for the Leprechauns in the second, followed by a two-RBI single by Nolan Alvord in the third to create the difference.

After a couple of strong innings, an RBI triple by Brendan Fritch, two RBI singles by CJ Deckinga and an RBI by Jackson Brewer helped the Kingfish work their way back to trail by one run at the end of the seventh.

That would be all for the Kingfish as a three-run eighth by the Leprechauns shut the door on a chance for the win. The runs came courtesy of a leadoff triple by Aamir Mitchell, who would score on a wild pitch in the next at-bat, and a two-RBI single by Cash Van Ameyde.

The bullpen helped secure the victory for the Leprechauns as five relievers struck out seven batters and allowed only five hits through 4 1/3 innings of work.

Nate O'Donnell made his season debut for the Kingfish out of the bullpen and shined in his appearance. O'Donnell came in relief of starter Logan Borboa and pitched four scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing three hits.

The Kingfish will play an early game Thursday before heading home for the first time of the 2026 season. First pitch is slated for 10:05 a.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.