Dock Spiders Roll Past the Express

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders exchange high fives

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders exchange high fives(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

EAU CLAIRE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders start the season 2-0 after sweeping the Eau Claire Express on the road to begin the 2026 campaign.

This is the best start to a season since the summer of 2022 where the Dock Spiders went on to have a franchise-best 5-0 beginning of a season.

In the concluding game of the first ever series between Eau Claire and Fond du Lac it was a combination effort from both the Dock Spiders locked-in pitching rotation and consistent batting order that aided in the team's win.

After trailing by a run early, a pair of runs in the third inning thanks to smart baserunning by Tommy Googins and Brady Blake and then a three-spot in the fifth inning gave the Dock Spiders enough of an edge to close out the win.

Evan Abbott led the offensive onslaught going 3-for-4 with an RBI triple. As a whole the Dock Spiders 12 hits and five stolen bases helped Fond du Lac surge past Eau Claire.

After a strong start from right-handed pitcher Zak White, who compiled five strikeouts in four innings, a combined effort from Tag Pacot and Colton Angell held the Eau Claire bats at bay, stranding nine runners on the basepath and limited their run total to just three.

Unfortunately, weather had other plans as heavy rain beat down on Carson Park leading to a delay and a shortening of the contest at the conclusion of the seventh inning.

The Dock Spiders home opener is tomorrow night against the Madison Mallards at 6:35 p.m. Fans who make it to Herr-Baker Field early on Opening Night will get a commemorative 2026 Magnet Schedule presented by Fox Valley Savings Bank to keep track of all Dock Spider games this season.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.