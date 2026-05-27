Offensive Explosion Leads Kingfish to First Win of 2026 Season
Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Kenosha Kingfish earned their first win of the 2026 campaign against the Rockford Rivets on the backs of the Kingfish bats, with a final score of 10-7.
The Kingfish finished the night with 16 hits, including eight extra-base hits. The entire Kingfish lineup got a piece of the action, with seven players recording multiple hits.
The middle innings were where the Kingfish did most of their work. Nine of the 10 runs for the Kingfish came in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. However, an eventful sixth inning was the difference-maker for the Kingfish as they scored six runs on seven hits. Nolan Jaworoski's three-run double helped clear the loaded bases, and Nate O'Donnell's double in the following at-bat proved to be enough of a lead for the Kingfish to hold onto.
CJ Deckinga stole the show in his Kingfish debut, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. A few innings later, Cole Ide also knocked out a home run, marking his first of the year as well.
Evan Cooke took the mound tonight for the Kingfish and held the Rivets to just one run through five innings of work. Cooke allowed one run in the first inning followed by four scoreless. Cooke's final line included a total of four hits allowed and eight strikeouts.
Travis Maxwell and Luke Weber handled the back end of the game, allowing a combined five hits and notching seven strikeouts through the final four innings.
The Kingfish will travel to Royal Oak for a two-game series against the Leprechauns where they look to build on their first win. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. CDT on Wednesday and 10:05 a.m. CDT on Thursday.
Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Lark's Offense Explodes for 18 Runs, to Topple Rox, 18-8 - Bismarck Larks
- Mummies Break out Early, Rout Chinooks Behind First-Inning Score Fest in 11-6 Win - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rockers Sweep Rafters to Improve to 2-0 on the Young Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers Dominate in 19-6 Win over Huskies - La Crosse Loggers
- Rivets Struggle in Middle Innings and Fall to Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- Big Sticks Outpace Minot in Wild Game to Split Opening Series - Badlands Big Sticks
- Dock Spiders Roll Past the Express - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Offensive Explosion Leads Kingfish to First Win of 2026 Season - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rox Split with Larks to Begin Season - St. Cloud Rox
- Rain Delay Ends Express Rally Hopes in 7-3 Loss to Dock Spiders - Eau Claire Express
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