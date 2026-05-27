Lark's Offense Explodes for 18 Runs, to Topple Rox, 18-8

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Bismarck, North Dakota- All nine Larks recorded a hit helping lift the Bismarck Larks (1-1) to an 18-8 victory over the St. Cloud Rox (1-1) on Monday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

St. Cloud struck first in the top of the first, facing Larks starter Tyson Greenwood. Nolan Geislinger walked and Owen Estabrook singled, putting runners at first and second. Geislinger stole third and came across to score on fielder's choice slashed by Carter Jorissen, giving the Rox a 1-0 lead.

The Rox added insurance in the top of the third facing Larks reliever Brayden Schnurbusch. Geislinger, and Estabrook walked and Jackson Akin blasted a three run shot to left, extending the St. cloud lead, 4-0.

The Bismarck offense responded in a big way in the bottom of the fourth, scoring seven runs all against St. Cloud reliever Brandon Pelechowicz to give the Larks a 7-4 lead. The big frame was highlighted by a three-run home run from Noah Caceres and a two RBI double from Connor Guy.

St. Cloud answered in the top of the fifth facing Jacob Burgess. Cole Decker singled, and advanced to second on a stolen base. Dylan Westbrook singled, plating Decker from second and Tanner Recchio was hit by a pitch. With runners at first and second, Justin Lang singled, scoring another run and making it a one run Larks lead. With Gage Miller on the mound, Geislinger grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Recchio from third, tying the game, 7-7.

The Larks offensive onslaught continued in the bottom of the fifth against St. Cloud reliever Ben Bowers. Jordan Carter, Kaden Johnson and Caceres singled, loading the bases and Hutson Guinn dribbled into a fielder's choice, scoring Carter from third, pushing the lead 8-4.

The Bismarck offense added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth frame with Bowers and Hart on the bump for the Rox. Ricardo Aponte, Carter, Caceres and Guinn all recorded RBI's, making it a 12-7 lead.

The Rox plated one run in the top of the eight off of an Estabrook single, but the Larks offense added six more runs of insurance in the bottom half of the eighth against Rox pitcher Addison Walker, putting the game out of reach, 18-8.

Gage Miller (1-0) earned the victory after spinning 3.2 innings, surrendering three hits, one earned run, and fanning four. Bowers (0-1) receives the loss after surrendering three runs on five hits while striking out two.

The Larks return home tomorrow to begin a two game series against the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 CDT at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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