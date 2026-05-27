Rain Delay Ends Express Rally Hopes in 7-3 Loss to Dock Spiders
Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express game against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders was cut short by a weather delay, ending at the top of the eighth inning.
Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:
Now in their second game in a season-opening homestand against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Eau Claire Express was unable to bounce back from their earlier loss, falling 7-3, before a weather delay stopped the game at the top of the eighth inning.
The biggest success points from the Express were their pitchers, with three taking the mound: starting pitcher Luke Ryerse, who secured three strikeouts. Substituting in for Ryerse was freshman Warren Bowe from the University of St. Thomas, who earned his own four strikeouts.
Warren hit a small pitching bump, leading to Fond du Lac securing three runs in the fifth inning and the Dock Spiders took off with a four-point lead.
Alma College junior Ryan Koob stepped in for Bowe, securing one strikeout, gathering momentum for the Express, before a 30-minute rain delay took over the field. Leading to the Express's second home game ending in a 7-3 loss at the top of the eighth inning.
The Express will now head to their first away game at Rockchester, MN, facing the Honkers at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
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