Former Growler Tanner Andrews Makes MLB Debut
Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - Former Growler starting pitcher Tanner Andrews made his MLB debut for the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night, pitching a perfect inning.
Andrews would appear for the Blue Jays again Tuesday night, pitching two scoreless innings in an 8-1 win.
Andrews played for the Growlers in 2016, recording three starts and pitching just over 15 innings. Andrews played his college ball at Purdue before grinding in the minor leagues for eight seasons before earning the call up Monday morning.
Andrews was drafted in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB draft before spending time in the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Toronto Blue Jays organizations. The right-handed pitcher holds a career 4.31 minor league ERA while striking out 343 batters.
Andrews was a member of the Atlanta Braves organization for a brief moment after being selected in the 2021 Rule 5 draft, but would be traded to the Giants just a few hours later.
Andrews had to work through a lot in his journey to the major leagues. He faced Tommy John surgery in 2021 that sidelined him until 2022. Andrews kept pushing however, working his way up to AAA for the first time in the 2023 season. After being released by the Giants following the 2024 season, Andrews spent a brief stint in the Atlantic League before being signed into the Twins minor league system during the season.
All the work led up to May 25th, 2026, when Andrews' contract was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays, making his major league debut later that night.
Andrews marks the 13th former Growler to debut in the major leagues, and the fifth since 2024.
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