Rockers Sweep Rafters to Improve to 2-0 on the Young Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers pitcher Caden Crask-Weeks

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers pitcher Caden Crask-Weeks(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers scored in six of the total nine innings played, including two three-hit games from Seungmin Shin and Eric Hernandez.

The defense for Green Bay was stalwarted by starting pitcher Caden Crask-Weeks, who tossed five, two-hit innings, and tallied only one earned run. Crask-Weeks finished with 5 strikeouts to only 3 walks. His outing was highlighted by an escape in the fourth inning, in which Crask-Weeks walked the first two batters of the inning, and escaped the jam with 2 strikeouts and a putout to the shortstop. Along with his three-hit game, Shin drove in four runs, proving to be a deciding factor in the offensive showing Tuesday night.

After a slow start, the Rocker offense picked up the pace with a five-run fourth inning, which included five hits and a forced pitching change for the Rafters.

Green Bay proceeded to score 8 combined runs over the last three innings, highlighted by a two-RBI single in the eighth from Shin, which he roped down the right field line, over the first baseman's head, scoring his teammates Dee and Webb.

Relief pitchers Henry Irwin and Ryan Sigale, both in their Rocker debuts, tossed 2.0 IP combined, allowing just two hits, and shutting down the Rafter for the remainder of the night. The pair combined for 4 strikeouts and stranded 5 runners on base.

In total, seven of the nine Rockers in the lineup finished with two or more hits, while Dee and Kuni both crossed the plate to score three runs each.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is Wednesday, May 27 th as the Rockers host the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:35. Gates open at 5:30 with a pre-game concert featuring Amy Jo & The Glow Down and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Rockers Northwoods League Championship blanket. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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