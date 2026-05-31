Chinooks Strike out 12 Batters in Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, WI - On Saturday May 30, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Moonlight Graham field for the second matchup of their three-game series.

The Chinooks won 5-1, due in large part to a one run five-inning performance from starting pitcher Max Mousser. Mousser struck out six batters and accumulated 12 swings and misses in 19 batters faced.

Mousser said his fastball and slider were the pitches that felt the best for him during his start.

"[They] were working pretty well, kind of tunneling off each other," Mousser said. "Changing up speeds helped a lot."

Despite generating consistent swings and misses, Mousser pitched with traffic on the bases towards the end of his start. In the fourth inning when the Chinooks had a 3-1 lead, there were runners on first and third base with one out.

A clutch double play up the middle started by Carson Quillen helped Mousser secure a clean inning. Following Mousser's start, Kelly Talan delivered four clean innings, securing his first win of the season. Mousser and Talan combined for 11 strikeouts, walking only three batters.

In addition to the quality pitching, the Chinooks did not commit an error for the first time in a game this season.

While the Chinooks' five runs was enough for the win, the club only recorded three base hits. An RBI double from Aukai Kea and a wild pitch later in the first inning was enough offense for a Chinooks team that struck out 11 times.

The Chinooks are now 2-0 at home and 3-3 overall after opening their season with four straight away games where they went 1-3 during that stretch. Mousser said the team chemistry is good and the players are coming together as a team.

"We're getting better each game and I feel like it's going to keep growing," Mousser said.

Going for the series sweep and a chance to extend their winning streak to three games, the Chinooks travel to Fond du Lac tomorrow, May 31 with first pitch at 1:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.