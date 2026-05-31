Flying Mummies Break Through Late, Grind out 4-1 Win over Kingfish

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. -- If you hung around throughout this contest, it felt like it was going to stay locked up all night. Two teams trading outs, a few base runners here and there, but nothing really breaking the game open.

But the Mummies have been finding ways to sit in those kinds of games early this year, and tonight was another example of that.

Richmond (4-2) used a three-run seventh inning and a steady pitching performance from start to finish to knock off the Kenosha Kingfish (1-5) by a 4-1 final Friday night at Simmons Field. The lone Kenosha run came in the first, but after that, the Mummies settled in and did a nice job just keeping everything in front of them. Nothing flashy, just efficient innings and a chance for the offense to eventually catch up.

Danny Harris came in and did what this bullpen has quietly been doing all season, bridging the middle innings and keeping things from ever spinning out. Even when Kenosha got a couple guys on base, there wasn't any panic. The Mummies kept their composure and got the outs when they needed them.

Offensively, it was quiet for a long stretch. Six innings of not much breathing room either way. But that's been the identity of this Mummies squad throughout their first six games in franchise history: hang around long enough and wait for one inning where things finally break your way.

That inning would come in the seventh. Even when there were outs on the board, the at-bats kept extending, runners kept moving, and Kenosha had to keep making plays. Eventually it wore down into a three-run frame for Richmond, with a mix of timely contact, baserunning pressure, and a defensive miscue that extended the damage.

The Mummies tacked on another run for insurance in the eighth to push it to 4-1, and from there it was on the bullpen again to close it out, and that is just what they did.

Kenosha never really got any offensive rhythm going after that early run. Every time they tried to build something, Richmond would answer with an out, a double play ball, or just a clean defensive sequence that shut things down before it could grow legs.

At 4-2 now through their first six games as a franchise, the identity of this team has not been overpowering teams offensively, but rather... it's hanging around with patience and poise, staying in games, and cashing in when the moment finally cracks open. When opportunity has presented itself to the Mummies, they've been able to cash in.

The Mummies head back home to Don McBride Stadium on Sunday night for a matchup with the 5-2 Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05PM.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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