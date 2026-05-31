Minot Dominates Honkers to Split Series

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers fell to the Minot Hot Tots 6-2 Saturday night at Mayo Field as Minot earned a split of the two-game series.

While Rochester's pitching staff kept the game within reach for most of the night, the Honkers' offense struggled to generate enough baserunners and timely hits to support the effort.

Ian Regal got the start for Rochester, working 5.1 innings while battling through traffic on the bases throughout the evening. One of the biggest challenges for Regal and the Honkers was Minot outfielder Drew Reaves.

The right fielder for Minot, Drew Reaves, paced the Hot Tots' offense, going 3-for-5 with three singles.

"I tried to barrel up balls. I saw it well today and it worked out for me," Reaves said.

Although Reaves led the offensive charge, it was Minot starting pitcher Jaden Davis who stole the spotlight.

The right-hander from Sam Houston State turned in a dominant performance, tossing five innings while striking out seven and allowing just one hit.

"I trusted my fastball for sure and my off-speed stuff to do the work," Davis said. "Once I got ahead, using the off-speed was just easy from there."

Davis' outing kept the Honkers off balance all night and prevented Rochester from building any offensive momentum.

Honkers field manager Jason Jácome credited Davis for his effectiveness on the mound.

"He mixed his pitches well and threw a lot of strikes," Jácome said. "He had us off-kilter with the way he was able to mix things up and attack the zone."

Despite the loss, Jácome was encouraged by Rochester's work on the mound, noting that the pitching staff gave the team a chance to win.

The difference, according to Jácome, was the lack of offensive production.

The Honkers managed just one hit through the first five innings and were unable to consistently put runners on base, finishing the night with only two runs in the 6-2 defeat.

Rochester falls to 2-2 on the season and will look to bounce back in its next Northwoods League matchup against the Bismarck Larks at 6:35 tomorrow night.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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