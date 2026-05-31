Rockers Score Double Digits to Complete Sweep of Mallards

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Eli Selga at bat

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Eli Selga at bat(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The scoring started early for Green Bay, as they scored one run in the first via an RBI single from Eli Selga. The Rockers would then put up three more in the 2nd, as Parker Martin drove home Zach Novakowski on an RBI single, and Aidan Kuni brought in two more with a double.

Madison's lone run came in the 2nd inning, when Cole Crafton singled to center field and drove home catcher Aaron Holland. The Mallards were all but shut down by Green Bay starter Will Harrigan, who threw five innings of one-run baseball, striking out six, and walking only two. The two relievers out of the bullpen, Alex LePage and Holden Harris, gave up two hits combined and no runs.

Before the game could even end, an onslaught of scoring rejuvenated the weekend crowd with seven runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by an Eli Selga three-run homer, his second in two games. Earlier in the inning, 2nd baseman Parker Martin capped off a three-RBI day, by driving in a pair with his single to center field, as the returner began to find his groove. Near the end, 3rd baseman Eric Fernandez scored a couple to blow the game wide open.

With the win, Rocker's field manager Josh Merrill has now eclipsed 50 wins as a manager in the Northwoods League. Merrill is the 6th Green Bay manager to ever reach that mark with the ball club.

The Rockers continue celebrating their homestand with two home games against the Wausau Woodchucks. Sunday afternoon's game begins at 1:05 p.m., with gates opening at 12 p.m. On Monday, first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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