Rockers Look for Big Performance in Series Opener against Woodchucks

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers continue their four game homestand by hosting the Wausau Woodchucks, a team they haven't beaten this year, as they look to move to 3-1 at home this year.

On the mound, the Rockers will look to Jeyoung Park, who was their opening day starter, making his second start for Green Bay, after posting a 3.86 ERA and striking out four in his season debut. The righty did not record the win against the Rafters, as he only went two and one-thirds innings. For Wausau, Tyson Potts, a returner from 2025 will be back on the mound for starting number two. In his first start, Potts went four and one-third innings, two earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. The Central Michigan senior, who is college teammates with Rockers outfielder Bryson Webb, went 2-5 with a 6.25 ERA.

Eli Selga, who hit a massive three-run home run yesterday, was named Northwoods League Player of the Night, which rounded out a four-RBI game and his first honor of the season. Selga now leads the team in both home runs and RBIs, with 2 homers and 10 RBIs.

With a win this afternoon, Green Bay will hold sole possession of the Great Lakes West, something they have not done all year long.

The Rockers continue celebrating their homestand tomorrow against the Wausau Woodchucks. On Monday, first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., as Green Bay wraps up a four-game homestand. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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