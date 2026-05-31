Lakeshore Chinooks Series Finale vs Fond du Lac Preview 5/31

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi. - Winning the first two games of their three game series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at home, the Chinooks face Fond du Lac on the road at Herr-Baker field, today at 1:05 pm CDT.

Mason Lizarrage is the starting pitcher for the Chinooks, making his first start and second appearance on the season. Lizarraga allowed three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work in his first appearance on May 26 versus the Richmond Flying Mummies.

So far this series, Chinook starting pitchers have allowed just two earned runs in 10 innings pitched.

Sam Meidenbauer, who was not in the starting lineup in last night's game but came in to play first base in the sixth inning, is back in the starting lineup. Despite making all of his starts at first base, Meidenbauer will be in left field.

Tied for second in RBI's on the team with four, Nathan Hanel is back in the lineup after sitting the first two games of the series. Hanel is set to bat eighth and play catcher, moving Aukai Kea to first base.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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