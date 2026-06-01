Growlers Rally Late, Take Win in Richmond
Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
RICHMOND, In. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (6-2) rode six nine-inning runs to a 9-3 victory over the Richmond Flying Mummies (4-3) Sunday evening.
Alex Burden made his return to a Growlers uniform, starting his first game of the season, and allowing one run in each of the first two innings. After that, Burden found himself, continuing a streak of strong Growler pitching performances. Burden finished the day after seven innings of two run ball, striking out six without allowing a walk.
On the offensive side, Kalamazoo struggled, as Grayson Bradberry went 4.2 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball for Richmond. However, with two outs in the fifth, Bradberry reached his pitch count and at 70 pitches was removed from the game. From there, the Growlers started to chip away. Joshua Campbell walked and stole second which allowed the Growlers to bring across one run off a Joshua Algarin single, bringing Kalamazoo within one. With two outs in the sixth, Phillip Thigpen tied the game with his two-out double, scoring Alex Adams.
From there, Kalamazoo brought in Preston Cosby to send the game to the ninth, where the Growlers found every run possible. The final tally was six runs on four hits and no errors as the Flying Mummies looked to three pitchers to stop the effort.
Peyton Williams slammed the door in the ninth, retiring Richmond in order as the Growlers took a 9-3 win.
Overall, Kalamazoo continued winning by the run game with nine walks and 10 stolen bases the final tally Sunday evening. The Growlers season totals in both stats have jumped to 64 walks and 37 stolen bases, as the stolen base total leads the Northwoods League.
The Growlers and Flying Mummies will play the second game of a two game set Monday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026
- Growlers Rally Late, Take Win in Richmond - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Express Returns Home to Shut out Border Cats 4-0 - Eau Claire Express
- Woodchucks Survive 11-Inning Thriller at Green Bay - Wausau Woodchucks
- Ckyler Tengler Tosses Gem as Mallards Snap Skid - Madison Mallards
- Kingfish Shut out by Waterloo in Series Opener - Kenosha Kingfish
- George Gouriotis: Athlete and Advocate - Rockford Rivets
- Flying Mummies Carry Three-Game Win Streak into Sunday Afternoon Home Game vs. Kalamazoo - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Lakeshore Chinooks Series Finale vs Fond du Lac Preview 5/31 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Look for Big Performance in Series Opener against Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.