Growlers Rally Late, Take Win in Richmond

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







RICHMOND, In. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (6-2) rode six nine-inning runs to a 9-3 victory over the Richmond Flying Mummies (4-3) Sunday evening.

Alex Burden made his return to a Growlers uniform, starting his first game of the season, and allowing one run in each of the first two innings. After that, Burden found himself, continuing a streak of strong Growler pitching performances. Burden finished the day after seven innings of two run ball, striking out six without allowing a walk.

On the offensive side, Kalamazoo struggled, as Grayson Bradberry went 4.2 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball for Richmond. However, with two outs in the fifth, Bradberry reached his pitch count and at 70 pitches was removed from the game. From there, the Growlers started to chip away. Joshua Campbell walked and stole second which allowed the Growlers to bring across one run off a Joshua Algarin single, bringing Kalamazoo within one. With two outs in the sixth, Phillip Thigpen tied the game with his two-out double, scoring Alex Adams.

From there, Kalamazoo brought in Preston Cosby to send the game to the ninth, where the Growlers found every run possible. The final tally was six runs on four hits and no errors as the Flying Mummies looked to three pitchers to stop the effort.

Peyton Williams slammed the door in the ninth, retiring Richmond in order as the Growlers took a 9-3 win.

Overall, Kalamazoo continued winning by the run game with nine walks and 10 stolen bases the final tally Sunday evening. The Growlers season totals in both stats have jumped to 64 walks and 37 stolen bases, as the stolen base total leads the Northwoods League.

The Growlers and Flying Mummies will play the second game of a two game set Monday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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