Stingers Shut out by Rox in Series Opener

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







St. Cloud, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (2-5) were unable to get the bats going Sunday night against the St. Cloud Rox (6-1), falling 4-0 at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox struck first, putting one run on the board in the bottom of the third. Tanner Recchio reached base on a walk before stealing two bags and coming around to score on a single to left field by Tyler Holland.

That run was the only one allowed in four innings by Willmar starter Taggert Cameron, who surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

The Stingers' best chance to score came in the top of the fifth inning. A leadoff walk by Jayton Greer and a Kyle Panganiban single to center field helped them load the bases with two outs, but KJ Hart induced a flyout to hold the offense at bay.

St. Cloud extended its lead to 3-0 in the bottom half of the fifth. Nolan Geislinger sent a groundball through the right side of the infield to plate Recchio for the second time, then he scored four batters latter on a balk.

Chris Tavarez tacked on the final run for the Rox in the eighth with a double to left field, bringing home Carter Heinsch.

Five St. Cloud pitchers -- Jacob Imoto, Hart, Isaiah Salas, Tyler Phenow and Adam Trevino -- combined for the shutout, allowing two hits and punching out nine.

The Stingers will look to even up the series when they host the Rox Monday on Meat Raffle Night, where fans at Bill Taunton Stadium will have the chance to win items from Wick's Meat Shoppe. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.