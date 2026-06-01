First Place Rox Shut out Willmar 4-0

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Chris Tavarez of the St. Cloud Rox makes a throw

(St. Cloud Rox) Chris Tavarez of the St. Cloud Rox makes a throw(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (6-1) defeated the Willmar Stingers (2-5) 4-0 at Joe Faber Field on Sunday to claim the best record in the Northwoods League and remain atop the Great Plains West.

The offense gave the crowd at Joe Faber Field some entertainment in the third inning, stealing four bases. Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) claimed two of them before he would score the first run of the game off an RBI single from Tyler Holland (University of Arkansas) to take the 1-0 lead.

For the third day in a row, the Rox scored multiple runs in the fifth inning. Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) brought home Recchio on an RBI single and would later score himself to give the Rox a 3-0 advantage.

On the mound, the Rox pitching staff combined to lock down the Stingers with five arms. Jacob Imoto (University of Arkansas) started the game for the Rox and didn't allow a hit in three innings before KJ Hart (Northwest Florida State CC) directly backed him up out of the bullpen with 2.2 innings of shutout ball.

Chris Tavarez (University of Kansas) brought home an additional run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double to set up a 4-0 lead. Adam Trevino (McMurry University) closed the game out on the mound in the ninth inning to secure the 4-0 victory over Willmar.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Nolan Geislinger.

The Rox will travel to Willmar on both Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2, before returning home to play the Stingers once more at 6:35 PM on Wednesday, June 3.

The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that promote Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear them on Wednesday, June 3, with 100% of all Net proceeds benefiting Ellison Center in support of Mental Health. The jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM (CST) on June 3.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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