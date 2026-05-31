Ckyler Tengler Tosses Gem as Mallards Snap Skid

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (1-4) on Sunday, behind a spectacular start from Ckyler Tengler (Arkansas State University) on the mound.

Madison struck first in the top of the third inning. Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky University) drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home the game's first run, and Jack Gold (Pomona-Pitzer) followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Mallards broke the game open in the sixth. Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) hit a two-run double, pushing the advantage to 4-0. Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) added an RBI groundout later in the inning before Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) delivered a two-run double, capping a five-run frame and giving Madison a commanding 7-0 lead.

The story of the day was Tengler, who brought a no-hitter into the seventh in what was an absolutely dominant performance. He finished with seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters.

The Madison offense continued to roll throughout the afternoon. Weathers and Gold each collected three hits, while leadoff hitter Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) reached base four times.

The Mallards added another run in the top of the ninth when Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) crossed the plate on a wild pitch, and Eamonn Mulhern (St. Cloud State University) fired two scoreless innings to cap off an 8-0 win.

Tengler earned his first win of the season on the mound for the Mallards. Tristin Crusenberry (Campbellsville University) was charged with the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Mallards and Rafters will meet once again on Monday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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