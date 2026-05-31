George Gouriotis: Athlete and Advocate

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The moment that Rivets returner George Gouriotis (Edgewood College) steps on the mound, the crowd hoots and hollers, cheering faithfully and fanatically for their right-handed pitcher.

Gouriotis has a steady presence on the mound, dialing his focus to the strike zone and his command. His sport relies heavily on control, but in second grade, Gouriotis was diagnosed with Tourette's, a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, involuntary movements referred to as tics.

Though Tourette's is often stereotyped as uncontrollable, Gouriotis finds control on the mound.

It's not only baseball that allows him to concentrate completely, but also any time he is focused on something specific other than his tics.

"The ability to lock in isn't just because I'm pitching, but it's just more so a sense of focus, and anything that demands your full attention will help you get that "lock in" feeling," Gouriotis said.

He learned to play guitar for the same reason-to focus his mind on a skill -and he believes that young kids with Tourette's should pick up a hobby. In his past experiences, scrolling on his phone or just sitting around hasn't benefited him.

"To me, whenever I have too much time to think about tics or my anxiety is ramped up, they kick in, but when I am focused on something, they aren't present," Gouriotis said.

As he zeros in on a specific action, the stereotypical "uncontrollability" of Tourette's fades away. He hopes to take what he's learned through the years and impact a younger generation of kids with Tourette's, sharing his stories and wisdom.

On May 17th, Gouriotis took this experience to St. Charles, Ill. He set up a booth at the Trot the Fox to Fight Tics Benefit 5K, which Plum Tree Psychology organized with the Tourette's Association of America to both raise awareness and funds for Tourette's Syndrome and Tic Disorders.

There, he wore his jersey and hat and signed over 30 of his own baseball cards to continue to increase visibility for the Tourette's community. The card connected Gouriotis as both a collegiate athlete and a Tourette's advocate.

"Growing up, I was in their shoes once, and I know how it feels, so I just want to be able to put smiles on their faces because it feels nice to know that you belong just as much as anyone else does," Gouriotis said. "And that's just kind of, like, my sole purpose of wanting to do that."

He mostly talked to parents, sharing stories and advice. Being able to see his past self in the kids, Gouriotis hopes they can see what is possible for someone with Tourette's. He was even able to reconnect with the father of one boy he's worked with in the past.

"I have this one buddy I worked with for a few years now, and he's really grown up, and I talked to his dad a little bit about him," Gouriotis said. "He said he's doing really good now."

Aside from the 5K, Gouriotis also has additional community involvement, hosting groups with his therapist every couple of weeks for about six to eight kids. They talk about what is happening in school and in their personal lives.

His "why" stems from his own experiences, knowing firsthand what it feels like to grow up with Tourette's and the challenges that it may provide.

"Really just to help kids understand that, even just because someone has Tourette's, you still do normal things "normal" people do, like throughout their lives and stuff like that," Gouriotis said.

He believes that being an athlete can help kids understand that they are just like everyone else. They can compete at the same level alongside their teammates.

"Normal isn't really a word to describe someone," Gouriotis said. "Considering we're all humans, there isn't a single person on this entire planet that classifies as that."

Viewing himself as an advocate and a player equally gives Gouriotis a unique perspective and ability to show kids resilience and determination. Growing up, he didn't necessarily have anyone to look up to through the struggles of adolescence with Tourette's, but he wouldn't change his experiences. He doesn't believe he would be who he is today if someone had held his hand throughout the journey.

"God puts certain trials and tests in our lives for a reason," Gouriotis said. "So for me, I've always felt like my job was to learn and give back to the younger generation. If I would've had someone to guide me as a kid, sure, it would've been nice, but I wouldn't trade anything I've learned or have today for it."

The Rockford crowd loves him as an athlete, and the Tourette's community looks up to him as an advocate-both roles that have shaped him into who he is today.







Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2026

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