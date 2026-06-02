Stingers Lose 9-6 at Home to Rox

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (2-6) fell 9-6 at home to the St. Cloud Rox (7-1), who now own the best record in the Northwoods League.

The Stingers scored the first run of this contest in the bottom half of the second when Taggert Cameron reached on a fielding error by the Rox. Estrada scored from third and Willmar led 1-0.

In the following inning, the Stingers offense exploded with four hits and three runs driven in. Kyle Panganiban, Jayton Greer, and David Estrada all picked up an rbi to make the score 4-0.

Stinger starter Gannon Reidinger posted three clean innings to begin but ran into some trouble in the 4th. A Carter Jorissen sac-fly rbi made the score 3-1 and two batters later Carter Lang made it 3-2 with one-run double down the right field line. Lang ended up scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game. There were three wild pitches thrown in the inning and seven for the game by the Willmar pitching staff.

Reidinger was replaced after the fourth by Fabian Ibarra. The Stingers starter went four innings, allowed six hits, three earned runs, and sent down three.

In the top of the 5th, St. Cloud added two more runs to take a lead they would never surrender. Tyler Holland scored on another wild pitch and Jackson Akin's infield single brought in Nolan Geislinger from third to give the Rox a 5-4 lead.

In the sixth inning Trey Zaffiro replaced Ibarra and the Rox swung for the fences. Three solo shots in the inning made the score read 8-4 in favor of the visitors. Carter Heinsch, Cole Decker, and Tyler Holland all played long ball in the inning, and it seemed St. Cloud had opened the game up.

The Stingers added one in the 7th with a rbi single from Jayton Greer to make the it 8-5. Greer finished this contest 2 for 4 with 2 runs driven in. For the Rox offense, five different players recorded multi-hit games and Heinsch went 3 for 4 with 1 rbi.

Willmar added one more run in the 9th but fell short in a 9-6 defeat. The Rox starter, Hunter Poe picked up his first win of the season while going six and one-third innings, allowing nine hits, five runs, and struck out two. The loss was charged to Fabian Ibarra.

The Stingers are back at home tomorrow night against St. Cloud. It will be Hollywood Night at the ballpark. All fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite film character. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.