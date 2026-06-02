Growlers Move to 7-2 with Win over Flying Mummies in Series Finale

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies grabbed an early lead Monday night, but the Kalamazoo Growlers responded with a pair of four-run innings and a five-run eighth to claim a 16-4 victory at Don McBride Stadium.

Richmond struck first in the opening inning. Prince Deboskie reached safely and scored, while DJ Scheumann added an RBI single as the Mummies took a 2-1 lead.

Kalamazoo answered with four runs in the second inning before extending its advantage in the fourth on a two-run homer from Joshua Algarin and a two-run blast by Nate Webb.

The Mummies were held to six hits on the night. Jimmy Chadwell led Richmond with two hits, while Scheumann drove in a run and Trenton Lombardo added a double.

Richmond's bullpen received a strong effort from Nathan Bardwell, who recorded five strikeouts in relief. Elias Murdock also delivered two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Flying Mummies added two runs in the ninth inning. Eli Bennett drove in a run with a single, and Richmond plated another after a Kalamazoo error, but the late rally was not enough to overcome the deficit. The loss moves Richmond to 4-4 on the season, while Kalamazoo improves to 7-2.

The Mummies return to action Tuesday night when the Kenosha Kingfish visit Don McBride Stadium. Richmond swept their initial series against Kenosha on the road earlier this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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