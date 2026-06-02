Growlers Move to 7-2 with Win over Flying Mummies in Series Finale
Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies grabbed an early lead Monday night, but the Kalamazoo Growlers responded with a pair of four-run innings and a five-run eighth to claim a 16-4 victory at Don McBride Stadium.
Richmond struck first in the opening inning. Prince Deboskie reached safely and scored, while DJ Scheumann added an RBI single as the Mummies took a 2-1 lead.
Kalamazoo answered with four runs in the second inning before extending its advantage in the fourth on a two-run homer from Joshua Algarin and a two-run blast by Nate Webb.
The Mummies were held to six hits on the night. Jimmy Chadwell led Richmond with two hits, while Scheumann drove in a run and Trenton Lombardo added a double.
Richmond's bullpen received a strong effort from Nathan Bardwell, who recorded five strikeouts in relief. Elias Murdock also delivered two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
The Flying Mummies added two runs in the ninth inning. Eli Bennett drove in a run with a single, and Richmond plated another after a Kalamazoo error, but the late rally was not enough to overcome the deficit. The loss moves Richmond to 4-4 on the season, while Kalamazoo improves to 7-2.
The Mummies return to action Tuesday night when the Kenosha Kingfish visit Don McBride Stadium. Richmond swept their initial series against Kenosha on the road earlier this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM.
Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026
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- Mallards Score Late to Defeat Wisconsin Rapids - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Move to 7-2 with Win over Flying Mummies in Series Finale - Richmond Flying Mummies
- First Place Rox Win Sixth Straight, Defeat Willmar 9-6 - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Lose 9-6 at Home to Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Chinook Pitching Shuts Down Dock Spiders in Series Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growler Offense Explodes, Romps Flying Mummies - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Minot Pulls away Late - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kuhnau, Winchester Commit to Division I Programs - Badlands Big Sticks
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- Dock Spiders Falter against the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Three Northwoods League Alums Make Their MLB Debuts - Mankato MoonDogs
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- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Growlers Move to 7-2 with Win over Flying Mummies in Series Finale
- Flying Mummies Look for Bounce Back Win against Growlers Monday at McBride
- Growlers Pull Away Late as Flying Mummies Tailspin, Fall 9-2 at McBride Stadium
- Flying Mummies Carry Three-Game Win Streak into Sunday Afternoon Home Game vs. Kalamazoo
- Flying Mummies Break Through Late, Grind out 4-1 Win over Kingfish