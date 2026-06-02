Mallards Score Late to Defeat Wisconsin Rapids

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (4-4) used late-game offense to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (1-5) on Monday night at Warner Park, completing a sweep of the home-and-home series.

The Mallards took the lead in the bottom of the first when Jack Gold (Pomona-Pitzer) scored on a wild pitch. The Rafters answered with three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 advantage.

Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky University) doubled home a run in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The Mallards threatened later in the inning with the bases loaded, but Aidan Tomlinson (University of Oklahoma) struck out Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) to escape the jam and preserve the lead.

The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the seventh, when Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) and Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to put the Mallards ahead 4-3. The Rafters responded in the eighth as Jax LeGrand (Cisco Junior College) lined an RBI double to tie the game at four.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) delivered the biggest hit of the night, driving an RBI double into left-center field to give the Mallards a 5-4 lead. Jacoby later scored on a groundout to add an insurance run, and the Mallards held on for a 6-4 victory.

Eamonn Mulhern (St. Cloud State University) earned the win for the Mallards, while Braden Wellen (University of San Francisco) was charged with the loss for the Rafters.

The Mallards return to action Tuesday night at Warner Park against the Eau Claire Express, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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