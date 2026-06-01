Flying Mummies Look for Bounce Back Win against Growlers Monday at McBride

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (4-3) take the field Monday evening for the second of back-to-back matchups with the Kalamazoo Growlers (6-2) at Historic Don McBride Stadium following a stumble Sunday night.

Sunday's game began prosperous for the Flying Mummies, but eventually dissolved into a 9-2 loss via a late collapse. Richmond carried a 2-0 lead after two innings and carried it through the fourth, before Kalamazoo struck with single runs of their own in the fifth and sixth frames to knot it even. Still tied after the seventh, the visitors put the go-ahead score on the board in the eighth, and after Richmond failed to respond, Kalamazoo launched a six-run onslaught in the top of the ninth, deflating any chance of a Mummies comeback.

Sunday's result extends Kalamazoo's lead at the top of the Great Lakes East division to 1.5 games, while Richmond remains tied for second with the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

Making his first start and second appearance for the Flying Mummies is senior right-hander Tyler Biddinger (0-0), who pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief work in Richmond's 11-6 win on May 26th against the Lakeshore Chinooks, allowing four runs while walking two and striking out six.

On the other side in his second start in as many appearances is Bryce Brassfield (1-0), a senior righty from St. Cloud State University. Brassfield pitched six innings of one-run work in a 6-1 win over the Traverse City Pit Spitters on opening day, giving up five hits while striking out four. This is Brassfield's third consecutive season suiting up in Kalamazoo.

First pitch from McBride is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







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