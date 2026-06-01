Free Passes Prove to be Fatal for Big Sticks against Duluth

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (1-4) tried to come back from a 10-0 deficit in the 1st inning of Sunday evening's game, but the Duluth Huskies (3-4) were able to hold on and win 11-7.

The Huskies capitalized on mistakes by the Big Sticks pitching staff, which allowed six walks and a hit by pitch in the 1st inning. Jalen Smith capped off a 10-run first inning with a three-run home run over the left field wall.

In the bottom of the 1st, the Big Sticks rallied with back-to-back singles from Braylon Mitchell (Dayton) and Jalen Evans (Wingate). John Youens (Baylor) made his debut for the Big Sticks and made his presence known. He hit a two out double, which scored Evans and Mitchell and made the score 10-2.

In the 4th inning, Jordan Kuhnau (Hutchinson CC) singled, bringing home Youens to make the score 10-3. Rhett Winchester (Barton CC) hit a sac fly to score Jackson Ellison (Butler CC) later in the inning, then Mitchell reached on an error which also allowed Kuhnau to score, putting the scoreline at 10-5.

Jack Dilley (Barton CC) was able to keep a stretch of zeros, completing the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings. He put up two strikeouts during his outing.

The Huskies added one in the top of the 7th, which was matched by Chayton Fischer (UTRGV), who hit a double that plated Evans, making the score 11-6.

The Big Sticks battled in the 9th, plating Evans on a wild pitch, but fell short, dropping the contest 11-7. The 14 walks issued by the Big Sticks pitching staff is the most walks allowed in a game this season by the team.

Badlands will finish the series against Duluth on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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