Chinook Pitching Shuts Down Dock Spiders in Series Win
Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
FOND DU LAC, Wi. - For the first time this summer, the Lakeshore Chinooks have secured a series win. On Monday, June 1 the Chinooks defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 3-1.
Monday's contest was the series finale, with the Chinooks taking three out of four games. The Chinooks opened the game with a run in the top half of the opening inning, thanks to a Zak White wild pitch.
Since the first three games of season, the Chinooks have scored in the first inning in their last four out of five games.
The Chinooks provided more security for their pitcher Ben Groeschl by scoring runs in the second and third inning. Nathan Hanel's RBI double in the third inning, is his fifth extra base hit in just 20 at bats. Hanel finished the game 3-4 at the plate, and has a .400 batting average on the season.
From innings 1-7, the Chinook's pitching staff was nearly perfect, allowing only one hit, while striking out eight batters.
Despite a Dock Spiders run in the bottom of eighth inning, the Chinooks held on to win 3-1.
Zander Bretza notched his first save of season with a clean ninth inning. In his second summer with the club, Bretza has emerged as a high-leverage bullpen arm, pitching to a 1.69 ERA in 5.1 innings.
The defense behind Bretza and the Chinooks pitching staff played a clean game, committing zero errors in back-to-back games after committing an error in every game before yesterday's.
Now 4-4, the Chinooks next travel to Wausau to face the Woodchucks tomorrow at 6:05 pm CDT.
Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026
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