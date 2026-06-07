Chinooks Sweep Fond du Lac in Doubleheader

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wi.- Looking for their first doubleheader sweep since July of 2025, the Lakeshore Chinooks took on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in game two of Saturday's doubleheader.

Through the first three innings of the game, the Chinooks offense was quiet, with the only baserunners coming off two walks, an error and a hit-by-pitch. With the Chinooks unable to score any runs during this stretch, Fond du Lac was first to strike, scoring two runs on just one hit.

While Chinook starting pitcher Eli Niemiec allowed just one hit and two earned runs in four innings, he struggled with his command and walked four batters.

Following the Dock Spiders two-run effort, in the top half of the fourth inning, an RBI single from Jake Altman brought the score within one.

The first pitcher out of the bullpen for the Chinooks was Nick Heisl, who from innings 5-7, allowed just one hit in 11 batters faced. In the middle of Heisl's appearance, a Nolan Sandee RBI single and Nathan Hanel sacrifice fly signified the Chinooks first lead of the game at 3-2.

After Heisl's last inning of relief in the seventh inning, Zander Bretza and Zach Gibbs faced the minimum in both of their innings of work to secure the 3-2 victory.

The two hits allowed by the Chinooks pitching staff are the fewest allowed in a game this season for the club. In six games against Fond du Lac this season, the Chinooks are 5-1.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

Chinooks Sweep Fond du Lac in Doubleheader - Lakeshore Chinooks

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