Stingers Game Versus the MoonDogs Postponed
Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers game versus the Mankato on Sunday, June 7th has been officially postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Taunton Stadium. Heavy rains throughout the area have left standing water throughout the infield and outfield. As a result of the extreme wet conditions, Books and Baseball Night has been postponed.
Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed game will be able to exchange their tickets for any future home game (based on availability).
Tonight's postponed game will be played on June 22nd as a part of a double header. The rescheduled game will be seven-innings beginning at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will also be a 7-inning game that will be played 30-minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Fans that have tickets for the June 22nd game can attend both games.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
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