Mummies in Rebound Mode for Game Two against Kenosha

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - Following a disappointing Saturday night in Kenosha, the Richmond Flying Mummies (7-6) suit up for game six of the season against the Kingfish (4-9) looking for a resurgent performance.

The Mummies fell flat against the Kingfish in a game that saw a season-low four team hits, half of which came from DJ Scheumann, who finished the night 2-4 with a triple and the team's lone run scored in the fifth inning. Starting pitcher Grayson Bradberry also struggled, allowing five runs and being pulled after just two innings. The issues seemed to permeate to the defense as well, with Richmond's fielders committing an uncharacteristic three errors, more than 1/4 of the entire season total (11).

A loss by Royal Oak and win by Traverse City means the Mummies remain tied for second in the Great Lakes East division with the Leprechauns and Pit Spitters, while a Kalamazoo victory pushed the Growlers' lead in the division to 1.5 games.

The early-season trend favors a Mummies win, as Richmond has failed to lose three straight so far. Kenosha, meanwhile, is still on the hunt for the team's first back-to-back wins of 2026.

Struggles for the Flying Mummies this season have surrounded balancing the offensive output with pitching performance, posting a 6.26 team ERA while averaging just over 5.2 runs per game. The Kingfish, in comparison, have toed the line with a 5.29 ERA and a scoring average well above 5.8 runs per night. Richmond's advantage lies in being on the right side of close contests, posting a 4-1 record in games decided by three runs or fewer, while Kenosha is 3-7.

Tyler Biddinger (0-1) is on the bump for the Flying Mummies, having last pitched June 1st in Richmond's 16-4 loss to the Kalamazoo Growlers. Due up for the Kingfish is Evan Cooke (1-0), on a similar timeline to Biddinger having also last pitched the same day, a 12-11 shootout win over the Waterloo Bucks.

First pitch from Simmons Field is scheduled for 2:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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