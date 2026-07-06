Pit Spitters Take Series Finale, 8-1, over Flying Mummies

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Traverse City Pit Spitters closed out the weekend series with an 8-1 victory over the Richmond Flying Mummies on Sunday evening at Don McBride Stadium, using an early offensive surge and a strong start from Kyle Timko to secure the win.

Traverse City wasted little time, scoring two runs in the opening inning before adding single runs in the second and third to build a 4-0 lead. Richmond broke through in the fifth after Prince DeBoskie and Connor McCabe opened the inning with consecutive singles, and Landen Fry's groundout, combined with a Traverse City throwing error, plated the Flying Mummies' lone run.

The Pit Spitters answered with two more runs in the sixth on Jacob Kucharczyk's RBI double before adding a pair of insurance runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Timko improved to 4-0 after allowing one unearned run on nine hits across six innings while striking out five. Richmond starter Lucas Valencia took the loss, allowing four runs over four innings.

Connor McCabe and Eli Bennett each recorded two-hit performances for the Flying Mummies, while Jacob Kucharczyk led Traverse City offensively, finishing 4-for-6 with two doubles, two RBIs, and three stolen bases. The Flying Mummies will look to regroup as they continue the second half of the Northwoods League season after the Northwoods League All-Star break.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2026

Pit Spitters Take Series Finale, 8-1, over Flying Mummies - Richmond Flying Mummies

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