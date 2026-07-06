Flying Mummies' DeBoskie, Thomas Head to Dyersville for Northwoods League All-Star Events

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







DYERSVILLE, Iowa - The Richmond Flying Mummies' two Northwoods League All-Star selections, Prince DeBoskie and Jackson Thomas, are off to Dyersville, Iowa this week for the 2026 NWL All-Star Game, held at the Field of Dreams movie set.

DeBoskie, who is also set to compete in the league's Home Run Challenge, has been a day-one staple of the Mummies' batting order. Among active qualified hitters, the outfielder ranks 1st on the team in runs scored and stolen bases; tied for 1st in home runs; 2nd in hits, at-bats, and games played; 3rd in batting average; 4th in OPS; and tied for 5th in RBI. League-wide, DeBoskie's runs and stolen bases totals both sit within the top-15. The junior from Chandler, Arizona and Akron University has provided several memorable moments for Mummies fans this season, including hitting the first home run in franchise history at Historic Don McBride Stadium on June 2nd, while being an exciting wildcard on the base path day-in and day-out.

Thomas has also been a model of both consistency and swagger this season for the Flying Mummies, another member of the original players who suited up in May. J2 leads the team among active qualified hitters in batting average, OBP, and triples, while ranking 2nd in stolen bases; tied for 2nd in extra-base hits; 3rd in total hits, OPS, and slugging; and 4th in RBI, runs, at-bats, and games played. Thomas' exploits at the plate have lodged him tied for 3rd in the NWL in triples, and 11th in batting average. The Georgetown sophomore and Tampa, Florida native's signature aggressive baserunning style has wowed fans both home and away all season, with extra bases seemingly on his mind after every knock at the plate.

The two-day event begins on Tuesday, July 7th with the Home Run Challenge, pitting DeBoskie against 17 of the other biggest bats in the Northwoods League. The official rules and format, as well as the full lineup for the Challenge, can be found here. Coverage begins at 8 PM EST, with a livestream available on FloSports.

The main event will then be held Sunday, as both DeBoskie and Thomas join the Great Lakes All-Stars in a battle against the Great Plains All-Stars, also beginning at 8 PM EST and being live streamed on FloSports.

For those wanting to attend in-person, a link to tickets can be found via the Northwoods League website.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2026

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