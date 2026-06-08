Loggers Lose Close Game to Huskies 5-3

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The La Crosse Loggers lose to the Huskies 5-3 in a close game at Copeland Park.

Tanner Thomas (Louisville) got the nod to start for the Loggers, his first of the year. He got right to work, retiring the side in order, collecting his first of 5 strikeouts to end the inning. Kelsen Johnson (Georgia SW State) singled to start the game, and despite advancing all the way to third, was left stranded as the game remained tied heading into the second. Thomas picked up where he left off, again going 1-2-3, this time striking out the last two batters he faced.

A Max Kalk solo home run to right center put the Lumbermen up early to start the inning, but after a pair of hits from the new Loggers from Central Florida, Stephen Chucka and Sebastian Hurtado, the inning ended with those two left on base. Thomas would get himself into a jam in the 3rd inning, having the bases loaded from consecutive singles from Duluth's 9,1, and 2 hitters, before escaping untouched thanks to the reliable defense behind him.

The bottom of the frame was all about baserunning for the Loggers, both good and bad. Kelsen Johnson lead off the inning with a single before stealing second, putting a runner in scoring position. He would then advance to third base on a past ball, before a fielders choice from Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina) at the plate would get him out. Buckner did not waste any time making up for the lost runner, stealing second and third before scoring on a dropped third strike, extending the Loggers lead to 2-0.

Both pitchers threw shutout frames in the 4th, concluding Thomas's day. He would finish with 4 scoreless innings, striking out 5, and allowing 2 hits and 2 walks. Peyton Olds (Sacramento City CC) would come in for the 5th, and so would Duluth's bats. A lead-off single along with a pair of doubles would plate 2 for the Huskies, evening the score. The game would remain tied until the top of the 7th inning when Duluth would get a pair of hits followed, by a home run to dead center field would give Duluth the 5-2 lead.

Heading into the 9th inning, still down 5-2, the Loggers got their final chance to make something happen. With 2 outs, Kelsen Johnson cut the deficit to 2 runs courtesy of a solo home run to left field, but it was too little too late, as the Huskies would close out the game, resulting victorious 5-3. La Crosse will move to 8-5 after this loss, and Duluth will move to 6-8.

Impressive performances from tonight's game include Tanner Thomas who threw 4 shoutout innings, along with Kelsen Johnson who ended the game going 4/4 with a home run and a hit by pitch.

The Loggers will travel to Rochester for a game against the Honkers tomorrow night at 6:35. Expected starter Ryan Bevington (San Jacinto North CC) looks to continue his great season and lead the Lumbermen to a win.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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