Rockers Drop Game Two to Maddison

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers were swept by the Madison Mallards via a walk-off home run after leading 6-0 in the sixth inning. Preston Yaucher, the Madison shortstop, drilled the game-winning, two-run shot over the centerfield wall.

Green Bay's bats, who have struggled in the last three games, were productive in the early innings. Max Humphrey lined a two-run homerun over the right field wall in the first inning. Green Bay clung to their 2-0 lead until the fourth inning where they plated four more.

Humphrey picked up his third RBI on a double that plated Aidan Kuni. John Handy also had an RBI single as his softly hit base knock found outfield grass. The fifth and sixth runs came off the bat of Mike Dee as he hit a ground ball to the second baseman, Dom Jacoby, who booted it and allowed two more runs to score.

Green Bay got five great innings from Jiyeong Park. He had only allowed one hit and one walk heading into the sixth, but in the third time through the order, Madison started to string together hits. Park was replaced with Tyler Straily and the two of them gave up a combined six runs as the Mallards came all the way back.

Green Bay had a plethora of opportunities to scratch the go ahead runs across but several inning-ending double plays and timely strikeouts for Madison pitchers slammed the door shut on the Rocker offense. In the top half of the eighth and ninth innings, Green Bay left a total of five runners aboard.

Madison wasted no time in the bottom half of the ninth. Dom Jacoby took a leadoff walk and then Yaucher drilled a two-run, walk-off home run to center. The Mallards advance to 9-5 while the Rockers drop to 7-6 and sit in third place in the Great Lakes West.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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