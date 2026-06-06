Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Fond du Lac Doubleheader Game 1 Preview 6/6

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Coming off back-to-back off days, the Chinooks are in Fond du Lac today to play the Dock Spiders in a doubleheader. First pitch for game one of the doubleheader is set for 11:35 am CDT.

Chinook Max Mousser and Dock Spider Sebastian Khan are the probable starting pitchers. Khan's last starts came against the Chinooks on May 31, allowing zero runs in 7.1 innings.

Mousser's first and most recent start was against the Dock Spiders on May 30, where at home, Mousser threw five innings of one run ball and striking out six batters.

More additions to the club have made their way to Saturday's starting lineup. Shortstop David Hogg II, first basemen Anthony Massa and second basemen Nolan Sandee are all making their Chinooks debut.

Massa is notably coming off a highly acclaimed sophomore campaign at UW-Platteville, earning WIAC position player of the year and the All-America third team.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.