Big Sticks Continue Dominance, Beat Bismarck for 13th Straight Time

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (5-5) made it a baker's dozen straight wins dating back to last season on Friday night against the Bismarck Larks (5-7) with a 4-2 victory in Bismarck.

Badlands got the scoring started in the top of the 1st when John Youens (Baylor) hit a sacrifice fly to score Braylon Mitchell (Dayton).

Youens also grabbed the second RBI of the game in the top of the 3rd when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC) from third base.

The Big Sticks rode a phenomenal start from Jacob Baker (Texas A&M - Victoria), who pitched four innings of shutout baseball, allowing only five hits and issuing zero free passes, as well as striking out 2.

Rhett Winchester (Wichita State) started the scoring again in the top of the 5th, hitting a double to left field, which scored Mitchell and put the scoreline at 3-0.

Bismarck got one back in the bottom of the 5th inning when Jordan Carter hit a sacrifice fly, which scored Kaden Johnson for the Larks first run of the game.

Badlands then countered in the top of the 6th inning when Jordan Kuhnau (Campbell) smashed an opposite-field solo home run to lead off the inning, his first of the year and the team's second.

The Larks got the run back in the bottom of the 6th when Logan Aguilar doubled to score Xander Schmitt, adding another to their run total and making the score 4-2.

But, the Big Sticks bullpen held firm, as Brody Jacobs (Central Arizona), Connor Clark (Butler CC), and Seth Broadwell (Keiser) combined for three innings of scoreless baseball to finish the game, with Broadwell collecting a six-out save to end the game.

With the win, the Big Sticks collect their first series sweep of the season and improve to a 3-1 record against North Dakota opponents. They look to continue their hot streak on Saturday night against Eau Claire, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

Big Sticks Continue Dominance, Beat Bismarck for 13th Straight Time - Badlands Big Sticks

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