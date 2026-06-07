Tengler, Holland Lead Madison Mallards Past Green Bay Rockers

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (8-5) picked up their fourth consecutive win on Saturday night at Warner Park, defeating the Green Bay Rockers (7-5).

Both starting pitchers, Ckyler Tengler (Arkansas State University) and JT Guerrero III (Grand Canyon University), cruised through the first three innings. The Rockers took the lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Mike Dee (Georgia Tech), making it 1-0.

The Mallards offense broke through in the fifth inning. Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) hit a two-run double to give Madison a 2-1 lead. Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1, and Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) capped the four-run rally with an RBI double to extend the lead to 4-1.

Tengler was outstanding on the mound once again for the Mallards. He allowed just one run over six innings while striking out seven batters, lowering his season ERA to 3.31. The Rockers threatened in the sixth with the bases loaded, but Tengler induced two consecutive flyouts to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Green Bay made things interesting in the eighth inning when two runs scored on an error, cutting the deficit to 4-3. The Mallards held on from there to secure the victory and extend their winning streak to four games.

Tengler earned his second win of the season, while Guerrero III was charged with the loss for Green Bay. Manny Lantigua (Florida State University) recorded his first save of the season.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Sunday for another matchup against the Rockers, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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