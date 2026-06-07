Sobel Shines as Kingfish Defeat Flying Mummies

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish snapped a four-game head-to-head skid against the Richmond Flying Mummies on Saturday by a final score of 8-1.

Jackson Sobel was stellar in his third start of the summer for the Kingfish, as he pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out 10 batters in the process. This performance knocks Sobel's ERA down to 2.51 and increases his season strikeout total to a team-leading 22.

The Kingfish struck early on Saturday, scoring two runs in the first inning, followed by another three in the second. A sight like this was new to Richmond pitcher Grayson Bradberry as through two starts he had not allowed a single run. In the first, singles by catcher Noah Brandt and left fielder Brendan Fritch put two runners on base with two outs. CJ Deckinga earned his tenth and eleventh RBIs on the summer with a two-run double, putting the Kingfish up early.

In the second, three walks loaded the bases for designated hitter Nolan Jaworoski. An unconventional yet productive at-bat that resulted in a hit-by-pitch caused one run to cross the plate before a two-run double by Ethan Sanchez broke the game open.

At the conclusion of Sobel's outing, reliever Brady Chambers held it down on the mound for the Kingfish. Chambers pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and striking out two batters to end it in the ninth.

The Kingfish look for a series sweep on Sunday against the Flying Mummies before heading back on the road to begin the next week. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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