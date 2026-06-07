Dock Spiders Fall in Double Header Series against Chinooks

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Gunner Gilmore in action

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Gunner Gilmore in action(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - A double-header Saturday saw the Dock Spiders fall twice to the Chinooks to extend its losing streak to five games.

The first game at Herr-Baker Field saw the Chinooks take an early 5-0 lead. The Dock Spiders answered in the bottom of the fourth from a Dylan Archuleta RBI single. A pair of Lakeshore mistakes in the sixth scored two more Dock Spiders as an error scored Dylan Archuleta and a wild pitch scored Parker Aaron. The Dock Spiders tied the game in the seventh inning from a Kane Wilson RBI single and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Parker Aaron. Ultimately David Hogg II gave the Chinooks a 6-5 win off a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the ninth.

In the second game the Dock Spiders go on the board first off a Tommy Googins RBI single and a Miles Vandenhuevel sac-fly to give the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead. Lakeshore responded with a run in the fourth inning and then a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead. The Chinooks threw six straight scoreless innings to close out a 3-2 win double-header sweep over the Dock Spiders.

Fond du Lac's offense struggled being outscored 6-5 in game one despite out-hitting Lakeshore 10-7 and game two saw the Dock Spiders being held to just two hits at the plate. The offensive players of the night for the Dock Spiders were catcher/third baseman Dylan Archuleta and shortstop Tommy Googins. Archuleta went 3-for-4 with a double in game one and Googins was responsible for both of the Dock Spiders hits in game two.

The pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders limited the Chinooks offense throughout both games, giving up a combined five walks to 17 strikeouts on the day. Right-handed pitcher Gunner Gilmore led the pitching core with seven strikeouts in game two through four innings of work.

The next Dock Spiders game is Sunday against Lakeshore at 1:05 p.m. at Kapco Park in Mequon, Wisconsin as the Dock Spiders will look to end a three-game skid to the Chinooks. The next Dock Spiders game is Monday at 6:35 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Head to Herr-Baker Field to join the Dock Spiders for a Miller Monday presented by Miller Brewing Company with 96.1 FM The Rock. With each Miller and Leinie's product purchased, fans will earn an entry in drawings for tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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