Dock Spiders Lose Season Series Finale against Woodchucks

Published on July 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders suffered a heartbreaking 17-16 walk-off loss to the Wausau Woodchucks at Athletic Park despite recording a season-high 20 hits.

Fond du Lac struck first in the opening inning on a Nate Novitske RBI double. Wausau answered with a run in the bottom of the first before the Dock Spiders erupted for five runs in the second inning. Quincy Mazeke drove in a run with a double before Joey Arend highlighted the frame with a home run to give Fond du Lac a 6-1 lead.

The Woodchucks responded with two runs in the bottom of the second, but the Dock Spiders answered again in the third as Reed Strohmeyer delivered an RBI triple to make it 7-3. Wausau cut the deficit to three in the bottom half before Tommy Googins added an RBI single and Andrew Bishop ripped a two RBI double to extend the lead to 10-4. Fond du Lac pushed its advantage to seven runs in the fifth inning on a Nate Novitske RBI single. Wausau responded with a 10-run bottom of the fifth to take the lead.

The Dock Spiders battled back throughout the late innings. Googins delivered an RBI single in the seventh to make it 14-11, but the Woodchucks answered with another run to restore a four-run cushion. Fond du Lac rallied for four runs in the eighth inning on a hit-by-pitch, a fielder's choice, a bases-loaded walk and another Googins RBI single to tie the game.

Wausau answered with the tying run in the bottom of the eighth before drawing a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to complete the 17-16 walk-off victory. The loss marked Fond du Lac's third walk-off defeat against the Woodchucks this season.

Despite the loss, the Dock Spiders turned in one of their best offensive performances of the year. Fond du Lac recorded a season-high 20 hits, five extra-base hits and drew 11 walks. Every player in the Dock Spiders' starting lineup recorded at least one hit for the first time this season. Reed Strohmeyer, Joey Monetti, Andrew Bishop, Tommy Googins, Nate Novitske, Jay Campbell and Quincy Mazeke all posted multi-hit games. Strohmeyer led the offensive attack, going 4-for-6 with two runs, a triple and an RBI. His four-hit performance marked the most hits by Strohmeyer in a game this season.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The game features a Drawstring Bag Giveaway presented by MLB Network and Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2026

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