Loggers Get Back in the Win Column with 6-3 Victory over Duluth

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc - The La Crosse Loggers take down the Duluth Huskies 6-3 in front of over 1900 fans at Copeland Park to end their brief losing streak.

Myles Dismute (Southern University) started strong for the Loggers sitting down the first 3 batters he faced. The Logs took the early lead on a Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) sacrafice fly, scoring Kelsen Johnson (Georgia SW State) from third. The Lumbermen stranded the bases loaded going into the second. The second inning moved quickly as Dismute struck out the side and the Loggers got retired in order.

Duluth got their offense going in the second behind 2 walks and a 2 RBI double taking the lead. La Crosse would answer back, however, as Small would singe, steal second, and score on a Jose Lopez (Grand Canyon) single to left field. After a scoreless 4th inning from both teams, Duluth's offense would step up as Benji Kautto (University of Evansville) single into right. Stellar base running lead to him advancing to second, and ultimately scoring on a wild pitch. Dismute would end his start after the 5th finishing with 7 strikeouts. Mason Beltrand would come in to start the 6th, sitting down the first 3 batters he faced.

La Crosse would again tie it in the bottom of the frame as new Logger Sebastian Hurtado (Central Florida) singled with one out, advanced on a past ball, and scored on a RBI single from Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon). Beltrand collected 3 strikeouts in the 7th before the Loggers took the lead for good. Gunnar Penzkover (Grand Canyon) led off the inning with a single, followed by an Eli Small double. Jose Lopez again came up clutch with runners in scoring position, hitting a single to bring in Penzkover. New Logger Lukas Buckner (Coastal Carolina) would collect his first RBI on a fielders choice which scored Small.

The Lumbermen would add an inurance run in the 8th behind a lead-off double by Johnson and single from Gunnar Penzkover (Grand Canyon) to score him before Beau Leisure (Iowa) would come in to collect the save. Despite a pair of hits, Leisure got through the inning without allowing a run, securing the save and Loggers victory.

Stand out players of tonights game include Eli Small who finished with a pair of hits, one beinf for extra bases, along with a RBI, stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Mason Beltrand also shined out of the bullpen, throwing 3 scoreless innings, picking up 6 strikeouts in the process while only allowing 1 hit.

La Crosse will host Duluth again tomorrow for a 5:05 game at Copeland Park. Tanner Thomas is expected to take the mound as the Loggers look to repeat the outcome and win again.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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