Stingers Win Second Straight over Mankato

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Mankato, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (5-8) took their second straight win over the Mankato MoonDogs (6-7) with a narrow one-run victory Saturday night at ISG Field, 2-1.

The Stingers struck early in Mankato, putting a run on the board in the top of the first inning. Ian McCubbin led off the action with a double to center field before scoring three batters later on a Jayton Greer single.

Enrico Veach brought home another run for Willmar in the top of the third with a double to left, scoring Brooks Wright to make it 2-0.

The MoonDogs plated their first and only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth, when they loaded the bases with one out on a trio of singles before Camden Bates hit a sacrifice fly to bring across Landon Williams.

But Jordan Jackson maintained the lead for Willmar, inducing a groundout from Nate Soelter to end the frame. He entered in the middle of the inning to relieve Gannon Reidinger, who went 3.1 innings and allowed five hits with one earned run while punching out three.

Jackson recorded another scoreless frame before handing the ball over to Trey Zaffiro. The righthander out of Lafayette College threw three scoreless innings, allowing just one runner to reach base and striking out four Mankato batters on his way to being named the Les Schwab Player of the Game.

Parker Barraza sealed the win for the Stingers with his third save of the season, recording back-to-back strikeouts for the final two outs.

Willmar will go for the series victory Sunday on Books and Baseball Night presented by Woody's Trucking, where all kids will have an opportunity to read books with the Stingers on the field before the game. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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