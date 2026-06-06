Rockers Continue Their Road Trip in Madison

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers, riding the high of a three-game winning streak, which is their longest of the 2026 season, now play the Mallards of Madison, a team whom they've beaten twice so far this year. Green Bay continues their 24-game stretch of playing division opponents to open the year, and currently sit at 7-4 and tied for first in the Great Lakes West.

The Rockers will throw recently added starting pitcher JT Guerrero III, a junior from Grand Canyon University, who will make his first appearance in a Rocker uniform. The right-hander appeared in 13 games this past spring with 12 starts for the Antelopes, recording a 3-5 record and a 6.55 ERA. The native of Visalia, California has also spent time at Fresno State, before transferring to GCU.

The Mallards will look to Ckyler Tengler, their leader in strikeouts and innings pitched. Recently, Tengler went seven innings vs. the Rafters of Wisconsin Rapids, while striking out eight in the process, and giving up just one hit. Tengler, who will be starting his third game of the season, sits at 1-1 while holding a 4.35 ERA.

Saturday will mark Green Bay's first visit to Madison this year, and the start of a four-game road that eventually leads to Lakeshore later next week.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.