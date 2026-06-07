Eau Claire Offense Too Much to Handle, Big Sticks Fall in Series Opener

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (5-6) could not keep up with the Eau Claire Express (6-7) on Saturday night, as the 13 hits by the Express proved to be decisive in the 7-4 loss at DCB&T Ballpark.

Eau Claire opened the floodgates early, scoring four runs in the first two innings of the game. In the 1st inning, Howie Rickett hit a double into right field, scoring Hollon Brock from 2nd base and taking the lead early.

The Express piled on in the 2nd inning with a trio of singles. Adam Salazar started the parade with an RBI single to score Landon Ubrig, then Tommy Hanger followed with another single, scoring Salazar, and finally Cade Palkowski singled to score Hanger, putting the scoreline at 4-0 after the top of the 2nd inning.

The Big Sticks struck back in the bottom half of the inning, opening their scoring with a single from Jackson Ellison (Butler CC) that scored Jordan Kuhnau (Campbell). Rhett Winchester (Wichita State) followed, singling to left field, scoring both Robert De La Garza (Baylor) and Ellison, dropping the deficit to one after the 2nd inning.

The 4-3 scoreline held until the top of the 7th inning when Eau Claire added onto their lead. Howie Rickett singled to score Hanger, and Jaxon Schumacher managed to hit a sacrifice fly, which scored Palkowski, making the score 6-3.

Badlands grabbed one back in the bottom half of the 7th inning when John Youens (Baylor) hit a single to score Winchester, but that would prove to be the final run the Big Sticks would score.

The Express grabbed one more insurance run in the top of the 9th inning when Christian Bosque drew a walk with the bases loaded, making the lead three and ultimately creating the final score of 7-4.

Despite the four errors committed by Eau Claire, the Big Sticks offense could not make up the early deficit. The Express improve to 6-1 all-time against the Big Sticks, with their only loss against Badlands coming in 2024.

The Big Sticks will look to split the series tomorrow afternoon, with an amended start time due to the possibility of inclement weather. First pitch for the Sunday afternoon contest is slated for 2:05 p.m. MST at DCB&T Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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