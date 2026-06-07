Rox Roll in 13-5 Win over Hot Tots

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio(St. Cloud Rox)

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (10-3) bounced back to defeat the Minot Hot Tots (7-6) 13-5 on Saturday, becoming the first team in the Northwoods League to reach 10 wins this season.

The bats were hot to begin the contest, putting up a crooked number of five runs in the opening frame. Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) led off the game with a single, and the Rox took advantage of defensive miscues by Minot to score three runs. Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) reeled in two additional runs on a two-RBI single sent right back up the middle on the ground to give the Rox a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Minot responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the second, but St. Cloud found the scoreboard again in the top of the fourth inning. Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) brought in Recchio on a groundout, and Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) laced an RBI single into centerfield to give the Rox a 7-4 lead in the contest.

The Rox kept the offense going in the fifth inning, adding a pair of RBI singles from Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) and Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) to extend the lead to 9-4.

The Rox scored two runs for the third consecutive inning in the sixth, but this time in one swing. Jorissen lined a double into right field that rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Estabook and Legg to run home and make the score 11-4.

In the top of the eighth, Tyler Holland (University of Arkansas) slapped the ball into left field for an RBI single, and Recchio put it on the ground to gain the 13-5 advantage in the game.

The Rox held down the fort on the mound the rest of the way to take the 13-5 victory in Minot and move to 10-3 on the season. St. Cloud is the first team in the Northwoods League to reach 10 wins this season, and retains first place in the Great Plains West.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Carter Jorissen.

St. Cloud plays the final of four games in Minot on Sunday, June 7, at 1:05 PM. The Rox return home on Monday, June 8, to host the Hot Tots at 6:35 PM. There will be a Gift Card Giveaway where fans have the opportunity to win gift cards up to $100 in value from the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. (1st 250 Adults).

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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