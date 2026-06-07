Flying Mummies Fall, 8-1, to Kingfish in Kenosha

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Richmond Flying Mummies (7-5) dropped an 8-1 decision to the Kenosha Kingfish (3-9) on Saturday night, unable to recover after an early offensive surge from the home side set the tone at Simmons Field.

Kenosha jumped ahead quickly, scoring two runs in the first and adding three more in the second to build a 5-0 advantage before Richmond could settle in. The Kingfish continued to apply pressure with a run in the fourth and two more in the seventh, stretching the lead to 8-1.

Richmond's lone run came in the fifth inning when DJ Scheumann delivered a spark, reaching base and later scoring on a sequence that included a defensive miscue by Kenosha. Outside of that frame, the Mummies struggled to generate sustained offense against Kingfish starter Jackson Sobel and the bullpen, finishing with just four hits on the night.

Scheumann accounted for one of those hits and the team's only run scored, while Peyton Bittle and Landen Fry each added base hits. Ashton Seymore was hit by a pitch and reached safely, but Richmond finished without a multi-run inning.

On the mound, Sobel (1-1) set the tone early for Kenosha, allowing just one run and striking out multiple Mummies hitters.

For Richmond, Grayson Bradberry took the loss (0-1). Elias Murdock and the bullpen combined to limit further damage late, but the early deficit proved too large to overcome.

The Flying Mummies will look to regroup as they continue their road trip, searching for a bounce-back performance as they face off against the Kingfish again on Sunday at 2:35PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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