Mallards Dominate Eau Claire Express in Blowout Win
Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Eau Claire, WI - The Madison Mallards (5-5) got back in the win column on Wednesday night in dominant fashion, cruising to a blowout victory over the Eau Claire Express (5-5).
The Mallards were firing on all cylinders early in the ballgame. Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) opened the scoring with a two-run triple in the top of the first inning. He later scored on a Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky University) sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) hit an RBI single in the second inning to make it 4-0 Madison. Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) and Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) delivered back-to-back RBI knocks in the third, and the Mallards scored four total runs in the inning to take an 8-0 lead.
Madison added another run in the fifth when Griffin Rardin (Shelton State Community College) scored on a fielder's choice. Talan Holiday (University of North Carolina) was sharp in his start, firing four scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
The Express picked up a run in the bottom of the eighth to break up the shutout, but the Mallards came alive again in the ninth. After an RBI double from Jacoby, Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) hit a two-run double down the left-field line. Madison scored four total runs in the inning to take a 13-1 lead and went on to win by that score.
Heeryun Han (Texas Tech University) picked up the win on the mound for the Mallards, his first of the season. Mason Walker (Sauk Valley Community College) was charged with the loss for the Express.
The Mallards will head to Wausau on Thursday night to face the Woodchucks at 6:05 p.m. Madison will return home on Friday for Mavericks Night against the Woodchucks, with first pitch at Warner Park scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
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