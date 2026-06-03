Strong Pitching Continues, Growlers Split with Rafters

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (8-3) rode another strong pitching performance to a 6-3 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafter (2-6) Wednesday morning.

The 10:05 a.m. first pitch saw the Growlers score first after Hutson Chance scored on an RBI groundout. The Rafters answered in the top of the third, tying things up off a Zachary Gingrich single.

Wisconsin Rapids took the lead off a Carter Bennett two-run single in the fourth, securing a 3-1 lead. From there, Kalamazoo continued to write the same story from the past few games. After the starter Kade Irons left the game, the Growlers found success, immediately loading the bases on three consecutive walks before Alex Adams snuck a ball in the right field line that got away and scored all three runners, giving Kalamazoo the lead again.

"It was a good night, the boys got on base for me and I just happened to be lucky enough to come up with a line drive hit," Adams said postgame.

One insurance run in the eighth took the game to it's 6-3 final.

The Growlers were led by Kyle O'Hearn on the bump, who threw six innings of one earned-run ball. Jeremiah Holder, Preston Cosby, and Peyton Williams faced just 10 batters in three combined innings of work, putting together six strikeouts as Williams earned the save.

The Kalamazoo pitching staff has been exceptional through 11 games, holding a 2.76 team ERA which leads the Northwoods League. Nine of the Growler's 11 starting pitching performances have gone five or more innings of work, while the bullpen has been strong.

"The pitching staff is really carrying us right now... I do want to challenge our offense to start the game a little bit better and get off to a bigger lead and give our bullpen some relief," Manager Cody Piechocki said postgame.

The Growlers go on the road to Traverse City Thursday morning to face the Pit Spitters for the first time in 2026. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.







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