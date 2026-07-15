McMeekin's Complete Game Paves the Way for Victory over Bismarck

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - After a 3-1 series loss to the Bismarck Larks (20-25 overall, 4-7 second half) in early July, the Badlands Big Sticks (23-22 overall, 5-6 second half) recovered with a stellar day both on the mound and with the bats in an 8-1 victory on Tuesday night.

The offenses were not able to get anything going in the first two innings. The shutout was broken by the Larks in the bottom of the 3rd inning on a solo home run from Joey Canzoni, making it 1-0.

After a walk by Blake Beheler (Blinn JC), Badlands was able to scratch one in the top of the 4th off an overthrown pickoff attempt into center field that allowed Beheler to score from second, tying it at 1-1.

In the top of the 5th inning, the Big Sticks used two free passes by Cougar Cooke (Arkansas State) and Dakota Howard (Southeastern) and a single by Dylan Myrow (Nebraska) to load the bases. Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) came up and singled to score both Cooke and Myrow.

Schlotterback later scored on a wild pitch in the inning to cap off the three-run inning, making it 4-1.

Badlands started the top of the 6th inning with a hit by pitch from Ryder Hernandez (Incarnate Word) followed by a walk from Cooke. Myrow singled to score Hernandez, and another Schlotterback single drove in two more to extend the lead to 7-1.

Schlotterback furthered his great day at the plate top of the 9th inning with a solo home run to round the scoring off at 9-1, which would be the final.

While the Badlands' offense was on point, Grant McMeekin (Cochise College) was in control from start to finish. McMeekin threw the first complete game of the summer for the Big Sticks, earning eight strikeouts and only allowing three base runners off of three hits.

After an impressive victory the Big Sticks will be back in Bismarck for the series finale on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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