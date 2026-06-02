Woodchucks Prevail on the Road against Rockers
Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
ASHWAUBENON, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks remained unbeaten against the Green Bay Rockers in the 2026 season with a 6-1 win at Capital Credit Union Park on Monday night.
The Woodchucks were led at the plate by Anthony Cole (West Georgia), who went 2-5 with three RBIs, and Jace Souza (Texas Tech), who hit a home run in his first Northwoods League start of the summer.
Hunter Maddox (Hillsborough College/State College Manatee-Sarasota) looked impressive in his first start of the summer as well. The right-hander dealt five innings, surrendering just one run, and allowed two runs with five strikeouts. Jack Garvey (New Orleans) earned a six-out save with excellent work out of the Wausau bullpen in the final innings of the game.
THE HIGHLIGHTS
Wausau once again got on the board first. With the bases loaded and two outs, Anthony Cole (West Georgia) doubled his RBI tally on the season with a base hit into center field, which scored two runs. Green Bay responded by scoring a run in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1.
Wausau got its two-run lead back in the fourth, thanks to a double steal that brought Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) home from third base. Neither team would score again until the ninth, when Jace Souza hit a two run blast over the short porch in right field, Wausau's fourth home run in Ashwaubenon this season. Anthony Cole padded the lead with an RBI hit later in the frame, putting the Rockers away for good.
NOTES AND NUMBERS
Eight of the nine hitters in Wausau's starting lineup recorded a base hit in the game, with three players registering multi-hit games.
Wausau's bullpen has now surrendered two runs or less in five different games this year.
The Woodchucks have scored a run in the first inning in all but one of their games this season against Green Bay.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Woodchucks now look to return home, where they will begin their second three-game homestand of the season tomorrow night, Tuesday, June 2, against the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's the first "Bang for Your Buck Night at Athletic Park", which means fans can enjoy $2.00 hot dogs, $2.00 tap sodas and $4.00 16oz Domestic Drafts! All tickets for 2026 home games for the Wausau Woodchucks are available online at woodchucks.com.
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