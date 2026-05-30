Green Bay Wins Big against Madison

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis.- After a disappointing series with the Wausau Woodchucks, Green Bay returned home for a four game homestand. The Rockers defeated the Mallards in the first of the two-game set by a score of 10-2.

Skylar Lhamon, the right-handed pitcher for Madison, struggled in the first inning, walking in a pair of runs with the bases loaded. Green Bay would then push across two more in the second on Aidan Kuni's sacrifice fly and John Handy's RBI single.

Green Bay socked a pair of home runs. Seungman Shin hit a towering fly ball home run deep into the night sky for a three-run shot in the fifth. Eli Selga also notched his first longball of the season with a screamer off the bat that just got over the shipping containers in right.

Max Wagar made his first appearance for Green Bay. He tossed 4 innings of one run ball and struck out three. The one run he allowed was a solo homerun to the opposite field off the bat of Jonah Weathers. From the fifth inning forward it was all the bullpen.

Henry Irwin struck out the side in the fifth and sixth innings only allowing one run in his three innings of work. The right hander was visibly fired up after his stellar performance. Jayden Martin and KJ Ward each threw hitless innings to seal the deal.

Martin and Ward are both returners for Green Bay looking to have a big impact. Ward topped out at 101mph in the win. The tall righty hit triple digits in his spring season and did so again in his first game for the Rockers in 2026.

Game two of the series is tomorrow at 1:05pm. Will Harrigan will have the ball as he makes his Green Bay Rocker debut.

The Rockers will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Saturday May 30th at Capital Credit Union Park. The celebration will feature a blast from the past as Green Bay honors their former names dating back to the 2007 Northwoods League season. The Bullfrogs, Booyah and Rockers will all be featured on the specialty uniforms. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

Green Bay Wins Big against Madison - Green Bay Rockers

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